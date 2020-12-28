CMPD Animal Care now close to 90 percent safe rate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Fostering and adoptions are at an all-time high at Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Animal Care and Control in Charlotte. The pandemic has more people working from home, and more dogs and cats are finding forever families.

“Because we had such a huge increase in adoption numbers our foster and staycation numbers and lowering our intake we were almost able to make it to 90 percent, we are extremely close,” said Julia Connor.

Connor works at the shelter, which set a goal to save about 80 percent of the animals that walked through its doors but surpassed its number, reaching closer to 90 percent. It was at 35 percent about nine years ago.

“Years ago it used to be we have too many animals here, we need adopters,” Connor said. “But now we’re actually able to save just about everything that walks in the door.”

A 90 percent save rate would mean the shelter that takes in abandoned and strays from across the Queen City would earn a no kill designation. Most of the dogs, cats and a rabbit were left at the shelter or have little background and no known owners.

“We’re challenging the community to come and adopt,” Connor said. “The more animals we can put back out into the community whether it be through adoption, reclaim or even our rescue transfers we will reach that 90 percent.”

Daniel and Alexandra farmer showed up with their daughter hoping to adopt. They owned a rescue dog that died and right now, they are looking for another one.

“It’s heartbreaking to walk through and see how many dogs who need a loving home,” Alexandra said. “There are so many dogs who need a loving home and it’s so important to adopt.”

About 150 animals are available for adoption right now and this week you could help the shelter reach its goal.

“Even though we are at this great spot and we are right on the cusp of hitting that 90 percent we still need adopters,” Connor said. “So right now through the 31st all of our adoptable animals are free with a monetary donation amount of your choice a 10 dollar pet license may apply and you can come and adopt.”

