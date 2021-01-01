CMPD Animal Care and Control achieves 90 percent save rate, making it a ‘no-kill’ shelter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s Animal Care and Control shelter has achieved a 90 percent save rate, which means they can now be designated as a ‘no-kill’ shelter.

The shelter celebrated the milestone Thursday with confetti and signs.

Fostering and adoptions have been at an all-time high at the shelter as the pandemic has more people working from home.

“Because we had such a huge increase in adoption numbers our foster and staycation numbers and lowering our intake we were almost able to make it to 90 percent, we are extremely close,” said Julia Connor, a worker at the shelter who spoke to FOX 46 earlier this week.

We have an announcement to make… pic.twitter.com/rhv1TKxuQr — CMPD Animal Care&Control (@animalscmpd) January 1, 2021

CMPD’s Animal Care and Control set a goal to save about 80 percent of the animals that walked through its doors but surpassed its number. Just nine years ago, that number was at 35 percent.

“Years ago it used to be we have too many animals here, we need adopters,” Connor said. “But now we’re actually able to save just about everything that walks in the door.”

The 90 percent save rate means the shelter that takes in abandoned and strays from across the Queen City earned a no-kill designation. Most of the dogs, cats and a rabbit were left at the shelter or have little background and no known owners.

