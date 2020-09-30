CMPD reports 44% increase in deadly crashes in, pleads for community’s help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it has seen a 44 percent increase in deadly crashes so far in 2020 compared to 2019.

So far, 62 people have died in motor vehicle crashes this year. Only 46 had been reported at this time last year.

CMPD said 16 of those who have died are confirmed to have involved someone driving while intoxicated. More crashes are still under investigation for DWI. 32 deaths were from crashed caused by excessive speeds.

Officials said they are redoubling their efforts to reduce fatal crashes, but pleaded with the community to take steps to do the same.

CMPD said to slow down, don’t drink and drive, wear your seatbelt and put your phones down while driving.

