CMPD academy operations suspended after training recruit tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – All Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department academy operations have been suspended after a training recruit tested positive for COVID-19.

The recruit, who discovered that they were positive on Wednesday, Sept. 16, was placed in the appropriate protocol, and all classroom activity for the CMPD training class was suspended to ensure all recruits and staff members have been tested and cleared.

“There are 36 training recruits that are assigned to the class. Additionally, there are 27 CMPD staff members who may have been exposed to the recruit who will be tested and appropriately quarantined until they are cleared,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Thursday.

All CMPD academy operations have been suspended as the facility is being disinfected by a CDC certified vendor. CMPD said it’s consulting with the Mecklenburg County Health Department for guidance to ensure the academy operations resume in a safe manner.

