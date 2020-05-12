CMPD: 3 separate shootings within 1 hour, 1 accidental

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two people were shot in Charlotte and another person showed up at an area hospital after accidentally shooting himself, all within an hour, CMPD says.

The first incident occurred at 3:22 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Cloudman Street.

The two victims were in their vehicle parking in their driveway when an unknown suspect or suspects shot at them from a separate car.

The female driver was shot and transported by MEDIC with non-life-threatening injuries. A male passenger was hit by glass, but was not shot.

Police say at this time, the motive is unknown.

About 30 minutes later, police began investigating after a 16-year-old boy showed up at CMC-University with a gunshot wound. He first told officers that he had been shot on Milton Road while walking near the McDonalds, but later confessed that he accidentally shot himself.

The third investigation began around 4:15 p.m. after reports came in that a man on foot shot at three people who were sitting outside in the 2100 block of Bromwich Road.

One man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital by Medic with non-life threatening injuries. The two others who were shot at fled from the scene and haven’t been found.

At least one car and a house with people inside on Carlyle Drive were also struck. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

That suspect has not been found and detectives are still working to determine the motive.

Anyone with information on the two ongoing shooting investigations is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.