CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two people were shot and one of them has been pronounced dead in the Coliseum area.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Coliseum Drive in reference to an assault with deadly weapon call for service just before 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, found two victims who had been shot. One of those victims has since been pronounced deceased.

Another victim arrived at the hospital, but CMPD says they do not yet know if that gunshot victim is related to this incident.

