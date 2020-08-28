CMPD: 2 pedestrians hit, killed in 2 separate crashes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two people were hit and killed in two separate crashes in the Charlotte area Thursday night, according to CMPD.

The first accident happened in the 8800 block of Crump Road in Pineville just after 10:50 p.m. Police say a man was walking and got hit near a business. The driver remained at the scene of the crash.

Police were called to the second accident at 11:16 p.m. was a at the intersection of Albemarle Road and W.T. Harris Road in east Charlotte. The victim in this incident was crossing Albemarle Road when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information has been released in either case. Check back with FOX 46 for updates.

