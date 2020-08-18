CMPD: 2 killed, another injured in two separate acts of violence overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were killed and another injured in two separate acts of violence overnight across Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The first deadly incident occurred shortly after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 near the 6200 block of East W T Harris Boulevard.

As CMPD officers got to the scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The second homicide happened shortly after 1:55 a.m. near the 7900 block of Nations Ford Road. CMPD officers were called to the area after an officer heard gunfire and began searching for any potential victims or witnesses.

While searching, officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. Both men were rushed to the hospital where one has since been pronounced deceased, CMPD said.

Homicide Unit detectives and Crime Scene Search have responded to both crime scenes overnight to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

Both cases remain active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously with Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.