CMPD: 1 arrested in multiple break-ins in east Charlotte

CMPD says a man has been arrested, accused in a series of break-ins in east Charlotte.

On April 29, several neighbors in the Marlow Community reported their homes being broke into.

The first incident happened just after 5 a.m. Officers responded and were told that the suspect entered a home in the 600 block of Denning Place where five people were inside sleeping. The suspect broke the window and stole several items.

Police say the suspect also went into two unlocked cars and stole several items from inside before fleeing the scene.

That same morning, shortly before 8:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a break-in near the 8300 block of Barncliff Road. They arrived and were told that the suspect had stolen from a utility room, before trying to break into the home. The suspect fled but was quickly apprehended by officers a short distance away from the residence.

Following further investigation, officers found another residence near the 8300 block of Barncliff Road where the storage shed broken into. Officers also learned tools were taken from a vehicle in that driveway.

Antonio Torres, 21, was custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of breaking and entering, one count of attempted breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of larceny from motor vehicle.