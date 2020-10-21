CLT Checklist: Two-day outdoor movie night in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s time for a night of fun with food, drinks and two spooky movies.

A Charlotte Black-owned group is hosting a two-day drive-in movie event this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at the Sugar Creek Station on 4100 Raleigh Street in Charlotte.

Friday night will be a family night showcasing “The Haunted Mansion” and Saturday with be showcasing the movie “Us.”

The space will open at 6 p.m. and the movies are set to begin just after 7 p.m.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Food and drinks will be available until 9 p.m. from various food trucks such as B.Cooks, Another Food Truck, Q’s Culinary Cart and Fun-O-Cakes. There will also be other vendors such as The Necessities Company known for selling Black-owned products.

Participants are encouraged to ride the light rail to the Sugar Creek station to ensure safety and to avoid any drinking and driving.

Click here to purchase tickets for the event.

When you decided to attend this two day movie night, be sure to email your pictures and videos to newstips@fox46.com and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE