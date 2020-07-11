Clover School District releases plan for full online school program

CLOVER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Clover School District says based on a June survey, 25 percent of parents prefer a full online program for students this year. The good news for these parents is that their request is coming true.

“Students will have the opportunity to remain at home or be taught through a fully accredited online platform with highly trained virtual teachers from the clover school district,” said Dr. Sheila Quinn with Clover School District.

For the first time, parents in Clover will have the choice to keep their child in the classroom or enroll them in clover virtual academy. The first program of its kind in the district.

“I kind of go both ways, depending on each child because they’re so different,” parent Rachel Hyder said.

Hyder has six children in the Clover School District. Two are in high school, one in middle and three in elementary. She says she loves that there are options because each one of her children have their own way of learning.

“There’s a lot of parents that are very concerned about the children going back to school and possibly bringing it home.. Exposing their parents and kids grandparents.”

The district released a detailed guideline explaining how they will minimize the spread of COVID-19. Sanitizing, enforcing six-feet and how they’ll react if a student or teacher catches the virus.

Hyder says at the end of the day many children just want to be with their peers and teachers.

“Definitely plays into the kids mental health and it makes them happier. It’s been a long time being trapped in the house, and i definitely think they’re ready.”

For those who plan to send their children to school, the district will enforce masks, implement staggering schedules and keeping a close eye on positive cases just in case they have to shut down.