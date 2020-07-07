Cloudy and cool with strong storm chances Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday will be cloudy, cooler and on the stormy side with an 80% chance for showers and storms.

A low-pressure system will slowly drift east across Georgia and South Carolina today, then continue a slow track up along the East Coast through the rest of the week.

The storm could potentially develop into a tropical system as it reenters the Atlantic Ocean.

Storm chances will remain high into Wednesday and then taper off a bit later this week.

Rain chances will be in-store every day of the forecast period with drier air trying to work into the area by Sunday.

Today: 80% showers/storms. Hi: 78 Lo: 70

Tomorrow: 60% showers/storms. Hi: 84 Lo: 71

Wednesday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 86 Lo: 72

