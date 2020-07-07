Cloudy and cool with strong storm chances Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday will be cloudy, cooler and on the stormy side with an 80% chance for showers and storms.

A low-pressure system will slowly drift east across Georgia and South Carolina today, then continue a slow track up along the East Coast through the rest of the week.

The storm could potentially develop into a tropical system as it reenters the Atlantic Ocean.

Storm chances will remain high into Wednesday and then taper off a bit later this week.

Rain chances will be in-store every day of the forecast period with drier air trying to work into the area by Sunday.   

Today: 80% showers/storms. Hi: 78 Lo: 70

Tomorrow: 60% showers/storms. Hi: 84 Lo: 71

Wednesday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 86 Lo: 72

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral