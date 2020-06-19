Cleveland County women bring new meaning to ‘ding-dong ditch,’ with ‘Cleveland Knockers’

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some women are paying it forward in Cleveland County in an unpredictable way.

Women are taking “ding dong ditch” to a whole new level, knocking on each others doors and leaving gift baskets behind.

This all began in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. Cleveland County residents Tina Blanton and Amanda Marlow first launched the group. Now, it has grown to more than 2,700 women and the ladies call themselves the “Cleveland Knockers.”

“Grown women don’t go knock on doors and run,” said Amanda Marlow. “But we do, and it’s fun.”

With a population of less than 100,000 people, it won’t be hard to spot a woman in Cleveland County doing a full on “ding dong ditch.”

“It’s just fun,” said Marlow. “I think it brings back the kid side of us to do something like this.”

It’s also a daily distraction during a time when there’s so much weighing heavily on the world.

“There’s so much evil in this world,” said Marlow. “So if we can do good, we should.”

The “Cleveland Knockers” group is more or less an adult version of the “ding dong ditch.” The women leave each other gift baskets, some with alcohol included, to brighten each others days. They try to run away without getting caught at the door.







“You can watch women dressing up, knocking on doors, and running away,” said Marlow. “It’s hilarious.”

The group was launched in the midst of stay at home orders and quarantining.

“Everyone was so scared of COVID-19 and so worried about their jobs and getting sick,” Marlow said. “No one could go anywhere, really.”

The group continues to gain members daily.

“It doesn’t matter where they come from or anything like that– but everyone is going in this together and it’s beautiful to see,” said Marlow. “And it’s just a day brightener.”

It’s these acts of kindness that keep the women of Cleveland County looking forward to an often unpredictable and fun future.

“People will amaze you,” Marlow said. “I mean, there are really good humans in this world.”

You must be at least 21 to join the group. You can find out more information on the Cleveland Knockers Facebook page.

