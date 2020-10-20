Cleveland County woman finally gets unemployment after months of waiting

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local woman from Cleveland County tried for months and months to receive unemployment compensation. She reached out to FOX 46 for help and 48 hours later, she was approved and the money she’d been waiting for was on its way.

“Stressful and very frustrating.”

That is how Shelli Burgan of Shelby, NC describes the last seven months. In March, her work as a medical transcriber for doctors and hospitals dried up.

“The one’s that I do are a lot of surgeries and they were affected so it slowed down. It stopped, our work.”

As soon as independent contractors could file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Burgan applied. Six weeks later, she got a denial letter saying she was ineligible for benefits.

“The reason was my separation from work was not a direct effect of COVID and it was. And, I don’t know why, you know, I was asking them. Why was that decision made? Nobody could tell me anything.”

Burgan says she filed an appeal, but months passed and she heard nothing. Fox 46 sent an email to the North Carolina Division of Employment Security, asking for a review of Burgan’s case. She says she was very surprised by how fast DES responded.

“It was very quick. I wasn’t expecting it to be that quick and I don’t know if I would’ve got any answers without calling you.”

Burgan received $1,226 in benefits. She was hoping for more but is grateful for the money.

“At least I got something. It’s better than nothing and I’ve been waiting for months.

Burgan says she will use the money to catch up on overdue bills. She adds that work is picking back up, so she has a lot to be thankful for.

“It feels great. A lot off my shoulders. A lot of stress relieved.”

DES approved Burgan for four weeks of unemployment assistance. She was denied compensation for the other weeks because once work began to trickle in again, she started earning more than her weekly benefit amount allowed.

