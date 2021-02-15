Cleveland County officials investigating fatal crash

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A person was killed in a car crash in Cleveland County, according to the Fallston Fire Department.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Monday on NC-18/Fallston Road near Shytle Road. The road was shut down in both directions between Acre Rock Road and N Hebron Church Road.
Officials have provided suggested detours for drivers.
North: Take a left on SR-1604 (Acre Rock Road), turn right onto Boyler Road, turn left onto Fallston Road to reaccess NC-18.
South: Take a right onto Boyler Road, turn left onto SR-1604 (Acre Rock Road), turn right onto Fallston Road to reaccess NC-18.