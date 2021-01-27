Cleveland County man wanted for aggravated assault involving two drivers

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Vale man is wanted on multiple charges in connection to an aggravated assault involving two drivers that occurred earlier this month.

According to Gastonia Police, the incident happened around noon on Jan. 13, 2021.

Charges have been filed against Milton Lee Edwards, 23, for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, reckless driving with wanton disregard, driving with license revoked and expired registration card/tag. Edwards is not in police custody at this time.

“Please be assured that the Gastonia Police Department is taking this incident very seriously,” Chief Travis Brittain said. “The GPD has presented its evidence to the magistrate and has conferred with the district attorney and warrants were issued today.”

Gastonia Police continue to search for who they believe to be two additional offenders.

GPD said two drivers traveled along West Franklin Boulevard and South York Street and the incident ended at Cassidy Drive and Etta Place in Gastonia. Any witnesses or anyone with information to help this ongoing investigation is asked to call Officer A.L. Carpenter at 704-842-5168 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers pays cash for tips that lead to an arrest.