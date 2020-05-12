Clear, cold night; warmer days through the week

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories will take effect at midnight in the mountains, as temps fall to around freezing by daybreak Tuesday.

Lows will fall into the upper 30s-low 40s from the foothills through the Charlotte metro and upstate SC.

Afternoon highs remain unseasonably cool through Wednesday. Then the big warm up starts to kick in.

As high pressure moves offshore, the warm flow around it will boost highs into the low 80s by Friday, and close to 90 by the end of the weekend! Most of the next seven days stay dry as well.

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low 40. Less wind.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 68.