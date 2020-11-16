Clean up underway at Charlotte charter school after flooding damaged building, several cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Clean-up efforts are underway at a Charlotte charter school after it was flooded last week.

It could be a while before students are back in the building. Principal Christy Miller says that’s okay because everyone is safe and things can be replaced.

She tells FOX 46 one word really describes what this campus went through last Thursday.

“Unbelievable. Still, looking back on it, unbelievable,” Miller.

In her 30 years as an educator, Miller said she has never experienced a school day like last Thursday.

“I literally saw a wave coming down the parking lot. I said, ‘we need to call police and firefighters’,” Miller said.

Adrenaline kicked in for Miller as water flooded Corvian Elementary School. She credits her staff, students and first responders to making sure everyone walked away safely.

“All of those people our heroes and helpers,” Miller said. “The kids were fantastic. The firefighters were saying ‘where did you find these children?'”

Firefighters cut part of the fence, and some of the trees clearing a path. All 143 people left the building through a kindergarten room and for the youngest students, Thursday was the first time they ever walked into a school.

“I had one mom email me and told me her very first day of Pre-K son, he said ‘I went on an adventure, I went on a hike in the woods, and a bus ride with my friends, mom. Corvian is awesome.’ Children are resilient,” Miller said.

Inside of the building, fans are blowing and crews are working. Floors, dry wall and furniture will need to be replaced. Teachers spent the day clearing out rooms.

“It’s all just stuff, but the lives of my children and my staff are irreplaceable,” Miller said.

The principal says her heart breaks for the teachers who lost their vehicles. It was one of about 40 cars destroyed.

“The financial loss to my staff pains me the most,” she said.

Miller said she’s worried about how her teachers are going to pay for what needs to be replaced.

“Teachers don’t make a lot of money anyway,” she said.

The flash flooding Thursday turned the teacher’s parking lot into a small lake. 14 of the 40 cars damaged are totaled. So, Corvian launched a fund to help relieve the financial burden.

“We are just trying to fill the gap where we can with whether it be a deductible, they won’t get full value, shopping for a new car which is a headache and an unexpected expense.”

On Monday, parents dropped off boxes for teachers as they pack up what water didn’t destroy.

“We have fans and dehumidifiers and people working to clear things out,” Miller said.

But Miller says the Corivan Cardinals will bounce back, and be back, but for now, students will learn virtually. Miller says they made the most of a very scary school day.

“No doubt someone watching over us that day, there are no coincidences. We were taken care of that day,” Miller said.

