Protesters sue CMPD over ‘violent attack’ this June that drew sharp criticism

*The video above is from June 3, 2020, one day after the June 2, 2020 highly-criticized incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The ACLU of North Carolina, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and Emancipate NC, along with several Charlotte-based attorneys, filed a lawsuit on Friday against the City of Charlotte and CMPD for perpetrating “violent attacks against peaceful protesters.”

The lawsuit is on behalf of the NAACP, Charlotte Uprising, ACLU of North Carolina, Team TruBlue, Southeast Asian Coalition (SEAC), and four Charlotte residents.

The lawsuit asserts CMPD orchestrated a premeditated and violent attack on peaceful demonstrators, trapping them with a maneuver called “kettling” and assaulting them with rubber bullets, tear gas, and flash-bang grenades.

On Tuesday night, June 2, 2020, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were involved in a high-profile incident involving the use of tear gas on scores of protesters. Reporter Justin LaFrancois of Queen City Nerve experienced the incident firsthand:

“We’re trapped, there’s tear gas … we’re trapped, they’re shooting pepper balls at us, they’ve thrown out tear gas, flash-bangs, smoke … we’re trapped here, they’re up top shooting at us.”

The lawsuit, which focuses on kettling tactics, use of force, and the deployment of chemical weapons against ongoing protests, is seeking a temporary restraining order halting these practices and barring the City of Charlotte from violating the rights of protesters.

“People who were marching peacefully to protest police violence were violently attacked by the police without provocation or legal cause,” said Kristi Graunke, Legal Director of the ACLU of North Carolina. “The violence perpetrated by CMPD was a brazen violation of protesters’ constitutional rights that injured peaceful demonstrators and terrorized the community. We’re suing to halt these dangerous practices and defend people’s fundamental right to make their voices heard.”

In a complaint filed Thursday in Superior Court, the lawsuit asserts that CMPD Chief, Kerr Putney, oversaw a plan called “Operation Anvil” as a deliberate show of force against protesters.

“CMPD’s premeditated and violent attack on people protesting police violence was a chilling reminder of the racism and brutality that pervades the institution of policing,” said Dawn Blagrove, Executive Director of Emancipate NC. “Clearly, CMPD has no intention of respecting the rights of protesters unless they are compelled by the court to do so.”

“It had been a peaceful march – but we were met with tear gas and police in riot gear. As we were marching up 4th street, CMPD officers trapped us before pelting us with tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash-bang grenades,” said Justin LaFrancois, plaintiff. “With no way out, people were panicking trying to get away from the tear gas and explosions. It was terrifying.”