City of Tega Cay moves to host July 4th celebration despite warning from police

TEGA CAY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Tega Cay Police are asking the city to cancel July 4th celebrations as large crowds are expected to attend with surrounding cities canceling events.

Tega Cay city council members voted to have the events despite the police chief’s concerns for public safety.

Some people say the Fourth of July celebrations in Tega Cay can’t be canceled because of the rich history, while others say they feel the police know best.

Police Chief, Steve Parker, is asking the city council to consider canceling events because of public safety.

FOX 46 spoke with council member, Heather Overman, who agreed with police.

“I was the only one in council who did agree with the police chief’s recommendations to cancel Fourth of July event,” Heather Overman, said.

“When you make decisions you have to look at all the information and facts presented to you and that includes expert opinions,” she said.

Although most of the council agreed to continue with events, some say they understand why police would want to cancel.

“I guess if they’re really understaffed and they feel they wouldn’t be able to control the crowd then it should be canceled,” said one woman Fox 46 found at a Tega Cay park.

Others did not agree, saying July 4th is an important holiday and needs to be celebrated, while social distancing.

“As long as people are continuing to be safe, wear masks, wash hands and if they’re having cough or symptoms, stay at home… it should be safe,” said another woman who wanted to remain anonymous.

The City of Tega Cay is moving forward with July 4th plans, despite the controversy surrounding the events.

“There’s disagreement from the public but also support for it and you know a situation like this you’re never going to have 100% of the support,” said Joey Blethen, Tega Cay Parks and Recreation.

There is a disclaimer on the City of Tega Cay’s website saying they don’t accept responsibility for any health liabilities if people are planning to attend the festivities on the fourth.