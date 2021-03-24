City of Chester to receive $2 million from American Rescue Plan Act

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The City of Chester is going to see a big chunk of money soon. It’s coming thanks to the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package President Joe Biden signed into law earlier this month.

President Biden is making his rounds promoting the historic American Rescue Plan Act.

“It’s focused on dealing with the economic deprivations so many Americans have become subject to as a consequence to the virus at no fault of their own,” Biden said.

One place benefitting from the plan is Chester. They’re expected to see upwards of $2 million to help boost the local economy.

‘”I am elated tonight to announce officially that the City of Chester is estimated to receive $2,010,000,” City Administrator Stephanie Jackson said.

Small cities with fewer than 50,000 people split nearly $20 billion. Chester currently has a little over 5,300 people.

Chester had $6.2 million in its 2020 budget. With this extra $2 million, the city can respond to the economic effects of the pandemic.

They’ll be able to help households, small businesses, nonprofits, and industries such as tourism and hospitality that were affected by COVID-19. The money can also be used to provide extra pay to essential employees.

Chester’s Public Works Department can also use the money to make investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

“One half of this money is to arrive to us within 60 days and the other half is to arrive to us within a year.”

The city will create a standalone bank account for the money and create a budget before the money is used.