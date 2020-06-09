Charlotte leaders vote to defund CMPD 2021 budget for chemical agents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte City Council voted to defund chemical agents used by CMPD.

“No budgeted funds will be used to purchase chemical agents used for crowd control or crowd dispersal,” said City Council member Braxton Winston.

Council members weighed in on adopting a budget with the caveat that no funds be used to purchase chemical agents like tear gas.

The move was a direct result of a now viral video showing a protest on Tuesday, June 2nd. Protesters say they were trapped by police officers on both sides and tear gassed.

The budget and motion passed with a 9-2 vote. City Council member Ed Driggs called it “hasty.”

“This thing, in my mind, particularly given who the sponsor is, and his track record relations with the police strikes me as something as a gratuitous dig at the police that really doesn’t change the facts of the situation that much.” He said. “I think when we do get down to considering these agents, we should do so in consultation with the police.”

Something that got unanimous support was the “8 can’t wait” resolution, which makes sure CMPD’s policies align with the national initiative.

“I am going to support this wholeheartedly, because I personally believe this is not something we are doing to the police rather doing with the police for the betterment of our community and to make sure we’re getting it right,” said City Council member Tariq Bokhari.

As Charlotteans continue to protest the streets calling for change, what is clear is Monday’s City Council meeting is just a start.

“This is the first step on a lot of the work we have to do,” said Council member Larken Egleston.