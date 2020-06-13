City of Charlotte says they will hold RNC accountable for ‘outstanding obligations’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The City of Charlotte put out a statement for first time since the Republican National Committee announced it was moving part of the 2020 convention to Jacksonville, F.L.

The city released a statement saying “given the RNC’s formal notice to relocate most convention events to Jacksonville, Florida, the city believes it is in the parties’ best interest to immediately unwind the agreements among them and hold the RNC accountable to fulfill all its outstanding obligations to the parties and make them whole.”

Although there are still unanswered questions, we do know about 300 delegates will conduct official business in Charlotte for one day.

That will likely include the formal roll call vote, which is reportedly to take place at the Convention Center, not the Spectrum Center.

President Trump’s speech will be in Jacksonville.