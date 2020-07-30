City of Charlotte partners with local organization to provide grants to struggling small businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Grant money for small business owners in Charlotte is about to expire in a matter of days. The grant is called Access to Capital, but one business owner I spoke to said it should be called the lifesaving grant for what it’s been able to do for her.

Bethany McDonald is used to the sights and sounds of a bustling business. She’s a DJ and part owner of all the Right Grooves. Four months ago that all came to a screeching halt.

“We had no idea how long it would last and how impactful it would be we’ve cancelled or rescheduled 70-75 weddings,” McDonald said.

That’s between $65,000 to 75,000 in lost revenue for this small business, but it’s grants like Access to Capital trying to keep them afloat during the pandemic.

“This grant allows us to take a second and breathe and reevaluate what we need to do with the money and get us to where we can do small events and bring us some sort of income.”

The City of Charlotte recently partnered with Foundation for the Carolinas to launch the program. The goal is to distribute $30 million in federal cares act funding to local small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our city and our economy in so many ways,” she said. “It’s the small businesses that are keeping people alive.”

Businesses are able to get $10,000 or $25,000 depending on the number of employees and must have gross sales of more than $30,000 and less than $2 million in 2019.

“Everybody that’s being affected needs help and the help is out there. It’s just not everyone knows where it is, and it’s great that you guys are doing this and highlighting this so that we can get the message out and you deserve this money,” McDonald said.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, Aug. 2. For more information, click here.