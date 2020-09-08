City of Charlotte not participating in federal payroll tax deferral

The City of Charlotte told employees that it will not participate in President Donald Trump’s payroll tax deferral plan, according to a letter released last week.

The deferral was part of the president’s executive orders to provide financial relief to Americans as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. It gave employers the option to defer workers’ payroll taxes beginning September 1 until 2021 and applies only to those that make less than $104,000 a year.

Taxes would still be due in full to the IRS by April 30.

“This is a deferral, not a permanent tax break and comes with ramification,” Human Resource Director Sheila Simpson said in the letter sent to employees. “Under this plan, the employee will be required to repay the full amount of deferred taxes between January 1 and April 30 via payroll deduction. That means the employee could be required to pay an additional 6.2% in past due social security taxes for the first four months of the year. Taxes that go unpaid by April 30, 2021, are subject to interest, penalties, and late fees.”

The city said it will continue to withhold payroll taxes from employee paychecks.

