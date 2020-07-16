City of Charlotte gives nearly 200 grants to local businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A number of local businesses in our area are reopening thanks to some financial help from the City of Charlotte.

195 small businesses were able to benefit from the first round of recovery grants provided by the city, but despite seeing those dollar signs, the future is still uncertain for many.

“Sweat and tears. It’s the dream, but now my dream, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Giovy Buyers, owner of Southern Blossom Florist.

The doors to his shop are back open. The pandemic slowed down much of the business, which thrives off weddings, conferences and funerals.

“I can’t really with my walk-ins pay my rent. That’s part of helping pay the bills, pay my employees and keep my employees working with us,” he said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Like many small businesses, Buyers had to apply for PPP, the SBA loan, and local grants. She said applying was like a guessing game, waiting to see if she was approved or denied, but the City of Charlotte was very efficient in their access to capital small business recovery program.

She encourages other businesses to research as much as possible.

“The city has magnificent websites and the people are there to help you, and they go above and beyond.”

Other small businesses in charlotte are doing what they can to maintain during these times. They’re even looking at the silver lining of the pandemic: It’s making small businesses more popular.

“I don’t know if I gained more customers for a little bit of time, and now people are excited and want to get back out. They want to experience new stores. So here I am. You’ve never been here. I’ve might of never got you had there not been a pandemic,” said Barone, a partner at Revolution Clothiers.

If you didn’t get a chance to apply for the access to a grant, you still have until July 31.