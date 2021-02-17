City of Charlotte begins handing out parking tickets once again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- That dreaded piece of white paper on the windshield is back. After not issuing parking tickets during the majority of 2020, the City of Charlotte has started handing them out again.

“I got a parking ticket about a year ago,” said Charlotte resident Torri Weathers.

“I think it was $11.50,” Brandon Usry told FOX 46.

“I’ve gotten a couple of them; they’re not good,” said Jon Kroll.

When the City stopped issuing the tickets, it was a win for drivers.

“Oh it was great!” Kroll said. “You just park wherever you want and there’s really not much traffic in Uptown right now.”

The move ended up being a loss for the City, though. In 2020, the City issued roughly 20,000 less parking tickets than in 2019 (from 46,664 to 27,704).

As a result, city officials expect to lose $84,000 in revenue from parking tickets alone, not to mention the cash regularly collected from street-side meters.

“I can’t take heavy hits with tickets right now because I’m already penny pinching,” ? said.

“It’s a loss to the city, but during the pandemic it was a great loss to the people as well,” Weathers said.

Revenue from parking tickets makes up only point one percent of the general budget, meaning the decrease really doesn’t have a substantial impact on the city’s finances.

Even if it did, however, they’re not getting any sympathy.

“The city makes tons of money,” Weathers said. “Parking tickets is just an extra revenue, I feel.”

Kroll agreed, “They’re making money on other stuff,” he said. “Taxes and everything else. I think they’ll be fine.”