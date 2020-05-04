City of Charlotte 2021 budget invests in public safety, housing without raising taxes

The City of Charlotte has released its budget for fiscal year 2021, and have proposed no property tax increase amid falling revenues as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The City Manager also announced no employee layoffs and no reduction in 2020 bond or general fund service levels.

The presentation was made Monday evening to Charlotte City Council Strategy Session. The meeting was held virtually to comply with social distancing restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

City officials did note that the General Fund for the city will be about $8 million less for the fiscal year 2021, with 16 fewer positions that have either been frozen or eliminated.

City officials told FOX 46 that the budget could be subject to change, based on economic conditions and they are prepared to make adjustments as necessary.

MORE CONTENT:

FOX 46 DIGITAL DOSE: STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS SCAMS MAKE ROUNDS DURING PANDEMIC