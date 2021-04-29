City of Belmont finally building long-awaited skate park

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local family’s tragedy is inspiring a safe place for generations. After years of delays, the city of Belmont is finally building a skate park.

One of the most unlikely advocates is a woman who has never skated, but recognizes the importance of a park.

“It’s very dangerous if you don’t have the right spot for it. We want one here. Hopefully, we’ll get one by the end of the year,” said Councilwoman Martha Stowe.

In 2005, 13-year-old Trevor Gray was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was skateboarding in the city.

Stowe was a high school teacher at the time of the tragedy.

“My students started asking questions. So I started asking questions,” said Stowe.

While plans have been in the works for years, it wasn’t until recently that the idea started to pick up traction. The city council recently approved $200,000 to build the park.

Wednesday night, a skate park developer with Spohn Ranch presented a rendering for the park.

Complete with rails, ramps and a kidney shaped bowl, the park will be built along Catawba Street, in front of the City Works building.

“Having an actual skate park to go to keeps you out of trouble. It keeps kids safe. You don’t want anyone skating in the street,” said Matt Morgan, a local skateboarder.

Morgan struggled to find a safe place to skate for years. He recently built a ramp in his backyard.

“It can be very dangerous. I’ve been skateboarding for 20 years now. There’s a lot of spots you go and skate in the city and you’re getting in trouble. You’re getting banned from places,” Morgan said.

Once a final plan is approved, construction is expected to start this summer and be finished by the fall.