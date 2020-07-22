City councilmember looking to close Camden Road off to cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Dedicating a portion of Camden Road to just pedestrians? There is a new push to get vehicles off of one busy street in the south end neighborhood.

Mayor pro tem Julie Eiselt threw out the idea on twitter after seeing a heavy presence of rollerskaters and skateboaders this past weekend. It’s getting people talking on social media.

“I’m not used to having as much feedback on my posts, but it was very positive so I was glad to see it,” Eiselt told FOX 46 via Zoom Tuesday.

Eiselt say city transportation leaders and the planning department are already in the preliminary stages of the idea and are looking for feedback from citizens and businesses along the street.

As for the cost, she would like some funds from the cares act to go towards the project and get it going soon.

“Right now during the pandemic is kind of the time to do it. To try it out. You’re always going to learn things that you didn’t think about before, and I’m really pushing us to try some of these things now.”

FOX 46 caught up with several people who make their way to Camden Road every week.

“I would be for that. It’d be nice to see it turned into like a greenway area,” neighbor Omar Caldwell said.

They say with the heavy traffic, closing off a section to just pedestrians would make it a safer and a restaurant-friendly environment.

“It would be a great thing because you would have more people in a safe environment,” said Raymond Moss.

With initial support for the idea now on the table, Eiselt plans to move forward.