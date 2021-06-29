City Council votes to postpone local Charlotte elections until 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) —The Charlotte City Council voted to postpone their Mayoral and At-Large elections until the spring of 2022, but not without plenty of controversy surrounding the issue. Members of the community showed up on both sides of the argument to voice their opinions.

“We are denying the ability to select our leaders to those who would rightfully at the time have that franchise,” one of the members of the public said.

The political divide was on full display. The republicans wanted the council to hold their elections as they were originally scheduled, this fall. Democrats wanted the elections to be postponed to the spring, and claimed holding at their originally scheduled date would confuse voters and limit turnout to the polls.

“I am concerned that if we have an election this year, there are individuals who are interested in running for office that won’t have sufficient time to prepare for an election,” another member of the public said.

At-Large Council Member, Greg Phipps, says he is concerned about the cost of splitting up the races would have on the City of Charlotte, which adds up to about $340,000. But Councilman Tariq Bokhari fired back at those concerns.

“The other thing that is mindboggling to me is that somehow there’s a lot of people in this diose that care about fiscal responsibility,” Bokhari said.

It soon became clear Bokhari and Councilman Ed Driggs were the only two opposed to postponing the elections.

“So I make a motion that we have the bifurcated election for at large and mayor this year, and now I’ll pass it to Malcolm Graham who conveniently waited till after I spoke to do his regular roll,” Bokhari said.

At that point, Mayor Vi Lyles asked Bokhari to be respectful, and the meeting got particularly heated.

“Anyone who has seen his faces over the last month knows the level of respect Malcolm Graham has for anyone other than himself,” Bokhari said.

Bokhari was referring to the faces and gestures being made by Graham, while Bokhari and other republican community members spoke.

Mayor Lyles called for a 5-minute break. After the meeting reconvened and the council voted 5-2 to hold the At-Large and Mayoral races in the spring.