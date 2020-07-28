City council member questioned after business granted $1.5 million from Charlotte CARES Act funds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte city council member was met with tough questions from other city leaders and the public during Monday night’s meeting. It was all in regard to more than a million dollars of city money being given to his tech company.

­The questions went on for hours and surrounded councilman Tariq Bokhari and his non-profit, Carolina Fintech Hub.

The city attorney says Bokhari is not benefiting from the money going to his business, but councilmembers say they should have known more about it because there are a lot of questions they’re getting from the public.

“This does not look good.”

That was the resounding opinion from many Charlotte city councilmembers that say they are now in an awkward position and who to blame really depends on perspective, but it does involve Bokhari, his non-profit, and $1.5 million.

That money came from CARES Act and was granted to the Fintech Hub which Bokhari co-founded to pay the stipend for people being trained by the program.

After that happened, there were questions raised on whether Bokhari would financially benefit and if he had an advantage being on council.

The city attorney says no on both points. The money wouldn’t go to him or the non-profit, it would go directly to those participating in the program and the program had merit, but that did not stop the discussion.

“What I hear is that we don’t have the full view of this transaction,” councilmember Dimple Ajmera said.

The ultimate discussion was about transparency.

“I’m disappointed that this could be recognized as controversial early on,” said councilman Ed Driggs.

Bokhari himself addressed it all and made an appeal.

“We simply don’t have any more time on what was already a massive undertaking,” Bokhari said.

Ultimately, council decided to remove the non-profit from getting any money.

The whole controversy may be forcing City Council to change some of their rules, specifically regarding ethics, and making sure there are, no matter how above-board actions may be that it doesn’t happen again.