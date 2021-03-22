City Council listens to over 100 community members voice future vision for Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The vision for the next two decades in the Queen City turned into a marathon town hall on Monday night.

Just hours after Mayor Vi Lyles pushed back the vote for the city’s Comprehensive 2040 plan, more than a hundred speakers signed on for the virtual town hall.

The city’s comprehensive plan, its first in 45 years, calls for more interconnectivity in the city.

“We’re doing this important work as a council working with the community to create a vision that lifts up all of our residents,” said Mayor Vi Lyles.

But the proposal to rezone single-family lots into multifamily, to allow duplexes and townhomes, drew the most controversy.

“It will allow developers to dramatically increase density,” said Allen Baker, a resident of East Charlotte.

“Those wishing to raise a family in a single family home will have to go further from the city,” said Kathy Davis.

Supporters of the proposal argue single-family zoning leads to unaffordable housing.

“It’s the most toxic form of gentrification possible,” said John Wallace.

City leaders plan a series of virtual town halls in the coming months.

It’s not clear when a vote on the plan will be brought before the city council.

Mayor Lyles said she would like to get it on the agenda before the end of June.