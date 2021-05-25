Citizen’s Review Board continues to push for change in CMPD policies, policing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Whether it was over wrongful arrests, use of excessive force, or conduct unbecoming, cries for police reform grew louder following George Floyd’s death.

As the movement grew, there was one place Charlotte residents could have their voices heard and see disciplinary action taken: the Citizen’s Review Board.

Police actions during the George Floyd protests in Charlotte raised many concerns, but none of those cases found their way to the Citizen’s Review Board says board attorney Julian Wright.

“Either officers were appropriately disciplined in such a way that citizens didn’t feel the need to appeal to the Citizens Review Board or there were simply no complaints,” Wright said.

But there are areas of improvement the Citizen’s Review Board would like to see. CMPD strengthened its Duty to Intervene policy following Floyd’s death, but not enough.

“It’s not the most stringent of policy that I think the CRB would like to continue work in that area,” said Wright.

Another area for reform was with subpoena power.

“Seeing if the NC legislature would give the Review Board subpoena power in those instances when the CRB does elect to have a hearing,” Wright said. “To be able to subpoena or require witnesses to attend those hearings instead of relying on voluntary witnesses to come forward.”

The Citizens Review Board has 11 people on its board, all chosen by city leaders. Wright says he’d like the people of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to remember that it’s there to help them hold police accountable.