Citing looters, Walmart closing early again

A select number of local Walmart stores in and around Charlotte will close early on Tuesday in anticipation of possible rioters and looters.

At least three locations at 3850 E. Independence, 9820 Callabridge Court, and 701 Hawley Ave. will close early citing potential rioters and looting. No other locations reported closures as of now.

Tuesday marked the fifth day that the city of Charlotte found itself in the grips of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, who was killed last week while in the custody of a white police officer. That officer has since been arrested and is facing murder charges.

CMPD said 27 were arrested Monday following making that almost 100 arrests in connection to the protests.

