Cities, tourist attractions brace for the possibility of Halloween getting canceled

The scariest thing for some towns could be losing Halloween.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the country, many people are beginning to wonder what the fall is going to look like. While businesses are starting to reopen in some areas, many are still restricting the number of customers they will serve at a time and large crowds are still being prevented from forming in some areas.

The city of Salem, Mass., looks forward to the month of October every year, Arkansas Online reports. The city, which is infamous for the 17th-century witch trials, has embraced in macabre history and has become a tourist destination during the weeks leading up to Halloween.

According to the news outlet, the Halloween season accounts for about 30% of the city’s annual tourism. One city official reportedly said business generated from tourists during October helps many local businesses survive during the slower months.

