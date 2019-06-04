Cinemark Theatres offers $1 kids movies all summer long

FOX 35 ORLANDO — Kids can watch movies for just $1 this summer at Cinemark Theatres.

The theater chain’s ‘Summer Movie Clubhouse’ promotion offers $1 movie tickets for select children movies. A ten-week ‘punch card’ can also be purchased, allowing entry into ten movies for just $5.

Children movies like the following will be shown as part of this promotion:

Despicable Me 3

Peter rabbit

Dr. Suess’ The Grinch

How To Train Your Dragon

Smallfoot

Kung Fu Panda

The LEGO Movie

Spongebob Squarepants: Out of Water

Sherlock Gnomes

Hotel Transylvania 3

These movies will be shown between May 27th and September 8th. Your local theater’s Summer Movie Clubhouse schedule can be found on the Cinemark Theatres website, as well as a a list of participating theaters.

A coupon for $2 off any large popcorn or fountain drink at Cinemark Theatres can be found on this promotional flyer for Cinemark Orlando.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.