Cinemark Theatres offers $1 kids movies all summer long

FOX 35 ORLANDO — Kids can watch movies for just $1 this summer at Cinemark Theatres.
The theater chain’s ‘Summer Movie Clubhouse’ promotion offers $1 movie tickets for select children movies. A ten-week ‘punch card’ can also be purchased, allowing entry into ten movies for just $5.
Children movies like the following will be shown as part of this promotion:
- Despicable Me 3
- Peter rabbit
- Dr. Suess’ The Grinch
- How To Train Your Dragon
- Smallfoot
- Kung Fu Panda
- The LEGO Movie
- Spongebob Squarepants: Out of Water
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Hotel Transylvania 3
These movies will be shown between May 27th and September 8th. Your local theater’s Summer Movie Clubhouse schedule can be found on the Cinemark Theatres website, as well as a a list of participating theaters.
A coupon for $2 off any large popcorn or fountain drink at Cinemark Theatres can be found on this promotional flyer for Cinemark Orlando.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
