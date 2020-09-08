Cicadas bring sound of summer to Charlotte, but not for long

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The peace and quiet of the summer nights has gone to the cicadas. They’re out buzzing away noisy as ever, but not for much longer, according to a local expert.

Cicadas stay underground emerge and crawl up trees. The annual cicadas are what’s up there now. You may not see the harmless insects, but you can definitely hear them.

Lenny Lampel has an ear for cicadas.

“[There are] three different species crawling around in the trees right now,” Lampel told FOX 46.

He’s a Natural Resource Coordinator with Mecklenburg County and he’s fascinated by the insects.

“They are the loudest insects in the world. If you get up close it can make your ears ring, if there are a lot of them they can be deafening,” Lempel said.

At this point in the summer, many people tune out the sound

“They come and go and get used to it. The summer noise,” one neighbor told FOX 46.

“Around my house, I hear them and can’t even think,” said another.

In 2011, Lampel oversaw the county’s cicada watch project. That was the last time the periodical bugs emerged.

“They concentrate in certain areas, we were tracking them in certain areas in 2011. Rocky River and Concord, and then by Pineville and Ballantyne.”

They’ll be back in Charlotte in 2024, and Lampel says we will know when they arrive.

“They come out together, thousands, tens or hundreds of thousands depending on the year and brood.”

With all the growth across the region, Lampel predicts it will likely impact certain species of cicadas since they emerge from the ground.

“So much development, pesticides, herbicides, a lot of them will die off,” Lampel said.

As for the buzz around your backyard, well, it will soon get quiet.

“As the nights get cooler, days get shorter start to see them drop from the tree tops.”

If you think they’re loud now, just wait. 2024 is when the periodical cicadas will be back. They come out every 13 years.

Next Spring, a periodical cicada is expected in some of the larger cities along the East coast, like D.C. and Philadelphia.

