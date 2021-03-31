Churches split on holding in-person Easter services

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Come Sunday many sanctuaries will be hosting in-person services while other church groups are remaining virtual.

Brian Norris is the pastor of East City Church on Monroe Road in Charlotte. His church will be filled with people worshipping on Easter.

“I’m just looking forward to having them be able to come and experience the love at a distance,” Norris said. “Everybody is their own person but I’d say the majority of the people are feeling a sense of it’s long overdue, they’re so hungry to have a connection.”

It’s a way to give members some normalcy that he said they’ve been missing.

“You need that interaction with people in person as you’re able to have it,” Norris said. “We’re just sensing that, we’ve had Zoom meetings and small group gatherings and all those things happening virtually there’s still been something that people have been communicating as they are able to come back.”

Worshippers are able to come back but with safety measures in place like social distancing and wearing a mask. The building can normally hold about 300 people inside but due to covid, only about 50 will be allowed in.

“There’s no easy way forward,” Norris said. “I don’t think that’s the role of leadership is to find the easier way forward but what’s the best way forward for us all.”

It’s the opposite at First Baptist Church –West on Oaklawn Avenue. Dr. Ricky Woods is the senior pastor and will be hosting Easter Sunday service online only. Several of his members have died from covid and he’d rather keep members safe at home.

About 700 people would normally attend the Easter Sunday service.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“I am very concerned about the possibility of us opening up entirely too soon and seeing another spike,” Woods said. “I understand Easter being an important day but I think what we have learned in the last year and adapted to in terms of churches and businesses is how many things we did in person we can do remotely.”

As more people are getting vaccinated for COVID 19 Mecklenburg County is seeing a slight increase in case counts.

Woods has hosted several vaccine clinics at his church and said he’s following the science. This Sunday both pastors said their message will focus on the resurrection and hope.

“Continue to remain hopeful,” Woods said. “This is but for a moment this will not last forever it will pass.”

Both church groups said they have seen an increase in the number of people streaming virtually and they are hoping the numbers will overflow to in-person services once people feel more comfortable.