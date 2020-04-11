Churches find creative ways to worship ahead of Easter weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good Friday is a religious holiday normally observed with others, but this year, churches are finding creative ways to worship.

“We always come on Good Friday anyway and this is about the closest we can get. It’s really hard.”

Good Friday mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral was marked by empty pews. Inside during prayer, you could hear a pin drop.

Outside, several people watched the service online. It was as close as they could get.

“The tradition is to come to church and the tradition is what we look forward to and it’s hard to look forward to this.”

The mass was traditional. The bishop and priests took communion and prayed for those across Charlotte and the world. This year there was an additional prayer for those suffering with COVID-19.

“It’s way out of the ordinary just like everything else we’re doing. So, we’re just doing what we can, doing the best we can. Their rules are what we’re going to go by and that’s what we’re doing.”

The cross was carried outside and placed behind ropes. Worshippers kneeled for prayer–while social distancing. One woman brought roses which were laid at the foot of the cross. During the holiest week of the year, many are finding it hard to stay spiritually connected.

“I’ve made myself take quiet time in a room in the house and turn everything off and say prayers and read my daily missile. So, that’s been a good thing.”

