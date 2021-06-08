Chris Harrison leaving ‘Bachelor’ franchise following racism controversy

FILE – In this April 29, 2018, file photo, Chris Harrison presents the award for outstanding entertainment talk show host at the Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Harrison will not host the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” following controversy over racially insensitive comments, and will instead be replaced with two former contestants, ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon said in a statement Friday, March 12, 2021. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(FOX NEWS) – Chris Harrison has reached a deal with Warner Bros. and producers to exit the “Bachelor” franchise following a racism controversy earlier this year, Fox News can confirm.

The news comes just hours after the Season 17 premiere of “The Bachelorette” and days after it was revealed that the longtime host, 49, would not be returning to his duties on “Bachelor in Paradise,” opting instead to let David Spade fill in for him.

“Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey,” Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

Harrison posted a message to fans on his Instagram. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime,” he wrote.

READ MORE HERE