China Grove man struck by passing truck while working on I-77 in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a 29-year-old China Grove man was struck and killed by a passing truck while working on I-77.

The deadly accident happened on I-77 northbound in Fort Mill, troopers said.

The victim, Robert Hoyt, Jr., 29, of China Grove, was hit by a passing truck while working. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

SC Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are investigating this case. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, troopers said.