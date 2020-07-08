Child sends heartwarming letter to neighbor in University City area during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A child living in the University City area made her neighbor’s day when she sent a heartwarming letter, thanking her for her beautiful lawn.

“During quarantine, my parents and I have noticed how hard you’ve worked on your garden. When we take walks around the neighborhood, we always stop to admire your luscious lawn and your beautiful flowers. Thank you for your beautiful front yard,” the letter from The Dornsmiths read.

The woman, Ciara Hunter, told FOX 46 Charlotte she has never met the family and it warmed her heart so much.

“It was such a nice random act of kindness that I had to share,” Hunter said. “It’s such challenging times right now, but I am forever grateful for the beautiful souls that are still in this world.”

Hunter said she is plotting her response – and in a big way.

“They don’t know how much they’ve brightened my day,” she said.

