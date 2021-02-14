Child kills suspect after 73-year-old woman is shot during Goldsboro robbery

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a 73-year-old woman was injured in a shooting during a home invasion and robbery early Saturday morning. A 12-year-old at the home shot one of the suspects, who later died.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 400 block of South William Street just before 1 a.m. and located the woman suffering a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities say two masked suspects forced their way into the home, demanded money and subsequently shot the 73-year-old woman.

A 12-year-old who lives in the home fired gunshots at the suspects, injuring one and causing them to flee.

The suspect who had been shot was located near the intersection of Williams and Elm streets.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He was identified as Khalil Herring, 19, of Goldsboro.

“It’s scary especially for the kids around the neighborhood. Our prayers and thoughts goes out to them and it is something tough for a child to be in that situation,” said Polly Pike, who lives in the neighborhood.

“Goldsboro has tried to clean up the crime. We’ve not witnessed anything like this lately,” said George Pike, who also lives nearby.

It’s unclear what happened to the second suspect but an investigation is underway.

No charges are expected to be filed against the 12-year-old.