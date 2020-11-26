Child killed, 3 others injured in SC house fire

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A child has died and three other people were hurt, including two firefighters, after a house fire in Union Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the scene on 2nd Avenue around 5:45pm for a house fire.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

According to the Union Public Safety Department, one civilian died while another was hurt in the fire.

The Union County Coroner identified the victim as 7-year-old Caeli Ratcliffe.

Two firefighters were also hurt in the fire and are in good condition, according to the public safety department.

SLED has been called to the scene to investigate the fire along with the South Carolina State Fire Marshal and the Union County Coroner’s Office.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE