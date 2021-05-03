Child care workers say Biden’s plan would provide much-needed help to struggling industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- President Joe Biden is promoting his infrastructure bill across the country, but more than just roads and bridges, this deal would also provide essential childcare for all Americans. That could come as a huge relief to families balancing career and family life.

The White House is already estimating this bill would save the average American family, $14,000 a year.

To give a little perspective of exactly how much daycare costs for one child, FOX 46 broke down the numbers. According to one study, for one child, daycare costs just over $9,000 per year, which is almost $800 per month.

Now is a time when the demand for daycare is pretty high with parents returning back to the office.

The president’s plan for universal preschool comes at a time when local daycares are experiencing a teacher shortage. Earlier on during the pandemic, some daycare teachers were furloughed or laid off, and others left because of health concerns when COVID first hit.

“They’ll call you mommy because they trust you and they love you,” Carla McDowell said.

McDowell is not a Pre-K teacher for the money, but there was a time during the COVID-19 pandemic when she had to worry about whether she’d even have a job.

“Every day coming to work, we had to think about whether we were going to open or whether we were going to close.”

Sunshine House in Davis Lake near the Northlake area of Charlotte has stayed open all through the pandemic, but other daycares in the Charlotte area and around the country had to close because of a drop in enrollment, especially when more parents were working from home.

“It’s stressful because you want to be able to provide care for all the families that give you a call, all the families who need the care,” said Jacqueline Limbacker.

Now, with more parents returning back to the office, Sunshine House director Limbacker has another problem–a teacher shortage. She’s trying to hire 16 teachers right now.

“I think people are leaving the field because it’s more virtual and because of COVID,” she said.

Limbacker says attracting quality early childhood education teachers was a problem before the pandemic. That’s only been exacerbated by COVID-19.

President Biden’s $200 billion plan for universal pre-school for three and four-year-olds would give teacher scholarships to those pursuing a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. And employees in participating Pre-K programs and Head Start would earn at least $15 per hour.

“Some people got to have that paycheck and rightfully so,” McDowell said.

But that’s not why she comes to work every day.

“If you just have that passion and love for the kids, it’s going to bring you through these doors anyway,” she said.

Across the county, the childcare industry shrank by 20 percent in the first six months of the pandemic and almost 200,000 teachers lost their jobs. That’s according to The Center For The Study of Child Care Employment.