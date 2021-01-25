Child and young man injured in NC shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting investigation is underway after a 21-year-old and a juvenile were injured Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of Gavintown Road and Elizabethtown Road shortly after 4 p.m. and located both victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the victims were traveling inside a blue Acura, on Gavintown Road when they approached the intersection of Elizabethtown Road behind a gold or champagne colored car.

An altercation took place between the occupants of both vehicles and gunshots were fired.

The suspect vehicle sped away.

The victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Detectives David Williford or Frank Durden at (910) 671-3845.