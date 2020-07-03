Chick-fil-A named top restaurant in customer satisfaction for 6th year in a row

Americans are apparently happy to “eat mor chikin,” as Chick-fil-A was ranked first for customer satisfaction across limited-service restaurants for the sixth year in a row by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

The chicken-centric chain scored 84 out of 100 to take the top spot as the nation’s favorite limited-service restaurant on the annual ASCI Restaurant Report, released Tuesday. The results were drawn from a poll of more than 23,000 customers, who were randomly chosen between April 2019 and March 2020, according to the report. Participants were asked to rank their favorite national chains on a scale from 1 to 100, with 100 representing the highest score for satisfaction.

“Chick-fil-A has undoubtedly encouraged customers to ‘eat mor chikin’ as it’s topped the ACSI satisfaction charts for the past six years. Their service quality and speed is well known, and employees go above and beyond to make customers happy,” David VanAmburg, managing director for the ACSI, told FOX Business.

The chain beat out competitors Chipotle, Dunkin’, Arby’s, KFC and Panera Bread to take the top prize; however, the Atlanta-headquartered chain’s score fell 2 percent from last year’s rating.

