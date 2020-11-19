Chesterfield County institutes mask mandate amid spike in cases

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Residents in Chesterfield County, SC woke up today under a new mask ordinance.

Anyone over the age of 10 must wear a mask when they’re inside local businesses, but there’s a catch: The mask mandates only applies to unincorporated parts of the county, not the towns and cities.

Unlike North Carolina which has a statewide mandate, in South Carolina it’s up to individual cities and counties.

While Columbia and Charleston have implemented mask mandates, up until today there were no requirements anywhere else in the state.

In the small town of Pageland, Christmas Decorations are going up on every corner, but you’ll also find some new accessories.

Jeran Miller makes customs masks at Rivers Graphics.

She says she never goes anywhere without her mask on.

“I think it should be required. Because as many deaths as have been going on all over the world, and if masks help, then requirements need to happen,” Miller said.

Chesterfield County’s new ordinance requires anyone going into a store or business to wear a mask, or face a fine of $25. However, country leaders have said they plan to focus more on education and not punishment.

“I don’t know how this new ordinance will impact us, but for right now, I don’t require it,” said Briant Smith, owner of Southern Pearl, a consignment shop in Pageland.

He does not require his customers to wear a mask indoors.

“People come in here and ask if they have to have a mask on, and I say I don’t require it. It’s your personal preference that’s how I put it to them,” Smith said.

County leaders say they hope cities and towns will follow suit making masks required everywhere in the county.

“I don’t want to put myself in danger, or anyone else,” said Miller.

The latest numbers from the South Carolina Public Health and Environmental Protection Agency shows the percent positive rate in South Carolina is more than twice that of North Carolina.

