Chester rolling out banners to honor military members

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local organization is working to make sure its appreciation for our troops is on display around town.

In just a few weeks, lampposts in Chester will be draped in banners to honor members of the military.

“They’re just our military people that put their lives on the line out there for us and our freedom,” organizer Ken Lebbons said.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden decided to pull all troops from Afghanistan on May 1–a thank you for fighting for America’s freedom.

Lebbons says this will be a nice gift to come home to.

“Chester County from my figuring has some place between three and 4,000 veterans either past or present.”

After four years of this project, people still love it.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“Go look at my Facebook, its blowing up all the time, you know, about ‘this person’s daddy’, or ‘my sister’,” Lebbons said. “One of the things that I’ve had that’s really fun is to see the postings where they four generation pictures taken underneath a banner of someone’s grandfather or great grandfather.”

And with the pictures come the stories.

“Everything from the Coast Guard to the Marines, we have hometown heroes here and they’re all loved and respected.”